Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $456,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $300,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at $464,327,631.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,951 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $278.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.