Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $472,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

