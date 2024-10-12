Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.65 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

