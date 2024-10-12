Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $488,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $2,570,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.30 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.17%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

