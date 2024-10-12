Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the second quarter worth $3,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Reliance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

NYSE:RS opened at $290.92 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

