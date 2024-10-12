Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $119.32 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

