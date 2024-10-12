Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $168.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $146.29.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

