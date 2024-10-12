Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,182.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,129.78 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,009.65. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

