Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 96,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,359,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $330.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $330.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

