Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

