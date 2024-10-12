Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $490,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NYSE TRU opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -33.07%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

