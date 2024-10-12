Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $506,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of DOC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

