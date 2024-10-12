Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 59.8% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

