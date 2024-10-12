Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock worth $1,202,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

