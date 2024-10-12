Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 97,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,171,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,745,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

VMBS stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

