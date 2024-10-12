Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 361,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

