Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,147 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $22.17.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

