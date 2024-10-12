Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $129.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

