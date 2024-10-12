Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.6% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2,679.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of STLD opened at $129.86 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

