Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $10,641,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 435.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 269,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $205.66.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,632 shares of company stock worth $7,379,399. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company's stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

