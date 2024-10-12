Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 152 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $385.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.13 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.