Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.