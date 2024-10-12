Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 174 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

