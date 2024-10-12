Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.07 and its 200 day moving average is $225.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

