Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30,372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,288,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,064,000 after buying an additional 3,277,472 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,489,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 272.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 919,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 672,374 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,316,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $31.27 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

