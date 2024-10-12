Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

