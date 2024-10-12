Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 666 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Block Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

