Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 693 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

