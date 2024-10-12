Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,659 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 662,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.