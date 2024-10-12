Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

