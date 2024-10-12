Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.