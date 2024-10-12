Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.