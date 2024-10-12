Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

