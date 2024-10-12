Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 343.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.32 million, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

