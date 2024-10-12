Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.01. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 154,433 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a market cap of C$361.48 million, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$46.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

