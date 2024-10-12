Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

