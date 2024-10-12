Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.15 on Friday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

