Piper Sandler Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. Braze has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,732. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Braze by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

