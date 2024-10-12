Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.22. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 15,899 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 21.11. The stock has a market cap of C$225.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

