PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 152.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYPS opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

