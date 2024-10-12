PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 141.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

PLDT Increases Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

