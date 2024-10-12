Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.77 and last traded at 0.76. 82,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 261,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.73.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Botswana, Greenland, and Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.