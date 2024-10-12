Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 832,583 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $206,337.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $1,359,806.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,123 shares in the company, valued at $46,905,294.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,691. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

PCOR stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

