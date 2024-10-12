Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.