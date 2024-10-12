Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 128,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PUK opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

