Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) EVP Sells $866,594.04 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02.

On Thursday, August 15th, Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02.

Shares of PEG opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

