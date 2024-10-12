Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ZETA)

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Zeta Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZETA. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

