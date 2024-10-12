Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $167.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

