Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

