Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$83.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$87.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

